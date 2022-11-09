This is to affirm the integrity of our local vote count. In the contentious year of 2020, I had the honor of serving as a Voter Protection Observer, present during a part of the counting process.
Our county commissioners, Francis Wiederspahn, Chris Soff and Eric Henry, as the Board of Elections, with representatives of the Office of Voter Services, conducted the count. In addition, three additional county employees, including Auditor Christopher Seeley, acted as witnesses.
Most mail-in ballots are routinely counted and recorded unless there is a question of legal compliance or interpretation. On paper ballots, there can be questions of intention, especially on write-ins where spelling or legibility is an issue. The board conducted this detailed review in a professional and courteous manner, often explaining to the audience their decisions.
After watching the process, I came away impressed and reassured that votes are being counted in an honest and lawful manner, without partisan bias or attempt to undercut the rights of voters. Rumors and unfounded national new stories have given rise to attacks on the integrity of the vote. I am pleased to say that here in Crawford County, those rumors are false. Delays in certification of the vote are due to this careful review, not because of any criminal plot to skew the election.
In counting the 2022 vote, the county commissioners deserve our thanks, respect and confidence as they complete their mission.
Lisa Pepicelli Youngs
Cochranton
