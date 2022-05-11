We would hope that Allegheny College administration will relook at there partnership with the Meadville community and improve the future relationship, in view of the recent denial of the liquor license transfer to the college in a recent vote by city council.
ED LONGO
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.