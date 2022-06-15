I am so happy to see Meadville City Council consider a Climate Action Plan. For Meadville to adopt such a plan is a great starting point in an attempt to counteract something that’s happening right before our eyes.
I just read a story about the Great Salt Lake in Utah, which has already shrunk by two-thirds over the last three decades. If it continues to dry up, the air surrounding Salt Lake City would occasionally turn poisonous since the lake bed contains high levels of arsenic. Would more people around here care if something like that were to happen to French Creek?
The thing that has bothered me from those who oppose this plan is how they feel it shouldn’t take place here but instead instituted regionally, statewide or nationwide. Well, that isn’t happening. We can’t just sit on our hands and wait for other people to implement a plan like this.
Some people also have come before city council misrepresenting the plan and the people who created it. I’m grateful to have neighbors so passionate about this community to help it and its future. A man commented before council a few weeks ago that it appears Allegheny College created this plan. My understanding is the college has nothing to do with the plan. These are Meadville residents who also happen to work at Allegheny College. I personally have no ties to the college, but the attacks on people who work there as if they can’t have a thought independent of their profession is tiresome and nauseating.
We’re past the point of being proactive on this issue. Here we are, needing at least three votes to approve these recommendations in Meadville. I hope the right decision is made.
DAN WALK
Meadville
