The City of Meadville’s Climate Action Plan is a model for public input.
The Climate Action Plan first originated as part of the My Meadville project; a four-year and counting community listening project where individuals were interviewed by volunteers to discover an in-depth look at what they valued and what action they wanted to see in their city. Nature: We value a community with public access to natural resources and recreational amenities. Action: Establish an environmental advisory council. These early efforts laid the groundwork for the climate action plan.
As early as 2019, volunteers hosted a public pizza party where residents discussed the climate action plan's development at Active Aging, hosted virtual gatherings publicized over social media, held open sessions at Julians, attended Second Saturday Community Markets, met for two years in partnership with the City of Meadville’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and spoke to residents at four-neighborhood block parties over the summer (First Ward, Greendale Cemetery, Fifth Ward and the Meadville Area Recreation Complex). Each of these efforts was indeed to collect input from Meadville residents.
My hope is for the Climate Action Plan to pass through Meadville City Council, affirming years of volunteer efforts. The next step is forming the Environmental Advisory Council and carrying out these carefully crafted concepts. Even more, I hope residents use the Climate Action Plan as an established model for passing meaningful and participatory ideas through our local government.
LEE SCANDINARO
Meadville
