On New Year's Eve, we learned that a Cleveland police officer was shot to death during a carjacking. What a tragedy for members of the police force and the law-abiding citizens of Cleveland. We subsequently learned the alleged perpetrator is a career criminal with a record a mile long. The officer, Shane Bartek, was altruistic and wanted to help make a difference in his community. His life was cut short in a senseless act of violence and terror. May God rest his soul and comfort his family.
I doubt a horse-drawn carriage will take a gold casket carrying the officer's body to his grave. I doubt that people will take to the streets and start rioting and burning the city down to protest the officer's death. I doubt the Rev. Al Sharpton or Rev. Jesse Jackson will eulogize the officer or give solace to his family. No, instead politicians, administrators, liberal lawyers and judges will offer trite and meaningless condolences to the family and police community.
It amazes me that caring and good people are still willing to put on the badge of integrity, courage and sacrifice in order to make a difference. I, for one, have a lump in my throat over officer Bartek's death and will proudly continue to back the blue.
John K. Leguard
Jamestown
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.