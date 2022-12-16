The Whole Home Repair Act is a one-time investment in local housing. This program was included in the 2023 state budget. It sets aside American Rescue Plan Act funds for each county with the end-goal of getting money to low- to moderate-income homeowners and small landlords to upgrade their housing.
In early 2022, the City of Meadville passed a unanimous resolution in favor of the program and sent letters of support to state Sen. Michele Brooks and state Sen. Joe Pittman, the majority chair of the Urban Affairs and Housing Committee. Since notification of its passage, I have met with Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development, the state office that is overseeing the program, to continue to express our enthusiasm for the Whole Home Repair Act. I intend to be the squeaky wheel that gets the oil. The oil, in this case, being money in Meadville to fix up our houses.
Plans for using the funds locally are currently under development. A recent meeting with Crawford County Planning Office, Center for Family Services, Crawford County Human Services, CHAPS, the City of Meadville, and the Meadville Redevelopment Authority determined that Crawford County Planning would apply on behalf of Crawford County for the $1.16 million coming here for home repair under this program.
Now, city staff and I are working to ensure that there is capacity to get the money into the city and to get it to residents for its intended purpose — to fix up people's homes and to help them save money through weatherization.
If you are interested in helping us to develop a plan for local Whole Home Repair Act funds, please reach out to me.
Autumn Vogel
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.