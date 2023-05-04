Letter: City shows its love for trees
“He who plants a tree loves others besides himself.” — Thomas Fuller
In the past few weeks, I’ve witnessed several instances of community members planting trees, and in doing so, demonstrating love for their neighbors and love for our community.
A group dedicated to this “tree love” is the City of Meadville Shade Tree Commission. The commission is made up of volunteers who live in the city and do the often thankless and unnoticed work of tending to our shared trees — the trees in public rights-of-way and in public parks. Sometimes this means removal, but it also means tending and pruning, planting new, and correcting mistakes from years past. We are lucky to have a knowledgeable commission made up of certified arborists, forestry experts, and Tree Tenders. The commission members share their knowledge through events like their bi-annual Shade Tree tour whereby Shade Tree Commission members and their guests pile in a CATA bus and scope out the trees in town, paying attention to things like our tree canopy, the impacts of new and proposed development, and priority planting sites. While I couldn’t make this spring’s tour, I’ve gone in the past and found it incredibly informative.
I did attend two other recent events held by the Commission: a volunteer planting day to plant three new trees in Cora Clark Park in memory of a long-time Commission member’s late partner and an Arbor Day Celebration. I had the honor of reading the proclamation from the city recognizing April 28 as Arbor Day in the City of Meadville and marking the City of Meadville’s 30th year in the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program. This decades-long commitment to trees in our city and the benefits they bring — improved air quality, increased property values, energy savings, flood prevention, healthier residents, and greater economic stability — is thanks to the work of our Shade Tree Commission members. So I send my sincere thanks to commission members for their love of trees and their neighbors — Joe Galbo, Scott Sjolander, Ben Slote, Danuta Majchrowicz, Casey Dickson and Alice Sjolander.
Autumn Vogel
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.