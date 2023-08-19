Councilman McKnight’s recent letter to the editor begs a response. He alleges “certain people will say anything to keep things from changing”. I am not one of those people.
As a native of Meadville, alumni of Meadville Area Senior High School, mother of four, employer, and a property, per capita, and Local Services Tax payer I feel I can speak for the majority of employed taxpayers in Meadville. Change is definitely what we need.
McKnight’s attack on state Rep. Brad Roae was predictable, as he is running for reelection this November and trying to defend his record. I find McKnight’s accomplishments unfounded.
The Climate Action Plan does not have a financial record to speak of yet nor will it save our city or planet.
The Residential Rental Licensing Program and city run ambulance service are “projected” to be revenue/income neutral. Payments for ambulance service are paid 90 days in arrears, while the rental inspection program has neither been proven lawful, effective or income/expense neutral. Budget’s contain projected expenses and actual expenses. The verdict is still out on both of these programs and do I need to mention that government run agencies routinely run deficits?
McKnight further stated that Roae’s claim that the city hired a social media assistant was not true. What’s true is the city paid for hours worked by a person who was in a compensated position to assist the mayor.
Our council is now spending their time preparing a defense for a lawsuit filed against the city of Meadville regarding the Rental Inspection Program. A program driven by an Allegheny College professor and campaign advisor for Vote for Meadville candidates at a time our city is facing a massive deficit. The professor was not elected or hired by the city of Meadville so why is he on all the developmental emails while McKnight is not?
Councilman McKnight, if you truly want to “fix our broken tax system” start enforcing your existing tax structure. That begins with city council members setting a good example.
Vote for change in November.
Marcy Kantz
Meadville
Editor's note: Kantz is a candidate for Meadville City Council.
