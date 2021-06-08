It is indeed sad news to learn Meadville has several police officers leaving the department in order to seek employment elsewhere. However, if we are truthful about it, the mass exodus can't come as a big surprise. It is a horribly dangerous job that comes with low pay, poor benefits and increasingly little respect. The department has faced a barrage of assaults by city leaders, administrators, lawyers and politicians who have their own greedy needs to fill, and who could care less about the officers' well-being. Police officers are tired of fighting a losing battle in a city that really doesn't value law enforcement and doesn't provide much room for advancement.
While Meadville continues its decline, let the tax-free entities realize they will not get a free pass if Meadville fails. Oh no, they will feel and share the pain like all other citizens and businesses. Even the high and mighty who sit in positions of authority and privilege won't be immune from the distress. Act 47, Pennsylvania distressed community act, which is not without question for Meadville, will bring pain that the Meadville area has never known. A city that cares for a few at the expense of many is doomed to failure.
While city police officers have faced stagnant wages, increase costs for their benefits and unsafe working conditions, city administrators and solicitors continue to live high off the hog and stuff their pockets with taxpayers' money. Speaking of which, how many times will the Shafer Law Firm be awarded the city solicitor position by automatic default, and what is the city solicitor doing to prevent distressed community status for Meadville? Perhaps city residents should understand the ridiculous legal fees being incurred by the city and then passed on to them for payment. Lest the community forget, lawyers and law firms are not above the law, although many believe they are, and they can be sued too. Good grief, let's do a search for qualified people who actually want to help reinvigorate the Meadville area and, who knows, expanding the genetic pool may prove to be very helpful.
JOHN K. LEGUARD
Jamestown, Pa.