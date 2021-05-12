As we near the May 18 primary election, which will shape the ballot for the November election, I am beginning to see a choice developing with the Democratic slate. There are differences, but in a broad stroke, I am seeing two teams. One team is made up of incumbents, selling experience. One team is made up of newer political faces, selling involvement.
These Involvement candidates are already working at city concerns, attending regular work sessions that not only work toward the elections, but also work toward ideas and directions they would like to see the city embrace. There is a fair-sized group of community minded people that will not disappear after Election Day. This group looks to put candidates in seats and then continues to be active in their work. This is meaningful Meadville work that has been in place for over two years.
The election brings us to the “Y” in the road, a choice. There is currently a council/mayor majority held by the “experience” group. With this election cycle the “involvement” group would like to win the majority, and with it, the ability to further address housing, government structure and neighborhood Investments. If you feel so inclined, vote “involvement” — Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless for council, and Jaime Kinder for mayor. Not only you, but your ideas and efforts have a home in Meadville.
GEORGE STABILE
Meadville