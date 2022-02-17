According to PennDOT, two projects in Crawford County are proposed using the money in the Build Back Better package which is still stalled in Congress. One is replacing Spring Street Bridge, the other is "upgrading" the French Creek Parkway north of Reynolds Street by reducing the number of lanes from four to two.
Without a doubt, the Spring Street project is essential. This is a major route into and out of the city, and the present structure dates back to the 1950s. Regarding the changes to the Parkway, I say, "Thanks, but no thanks." I would rather see the money sent back to Washington.
Numerous other "improvements" to area roads include the idiotic roundabouts on Conneaut Lake Road and the borough of Saegertown as well as the removal of the median barrier along with the dedicated right-turn lane onto Reynolds Street from the Parkway. I, for one, do not want this kind of "progress."
There is a good reason for light traffic on the Parkway —poor design. Most drivers coming in from Smock Bridge go straight up Park Avenue. The traffic lights are set up to favor Park Avenue and turn red only when cross traffic is waiting at the intersections. It is often possible to drive between Linden and North Streets without stopping.
The Parkway is different. The lights are poorly coordinated and turn red at the most inapt times. I have never driven between Linden and Reynolds streets without stopping at least twice. More often, drivers have to stop at each light.
If PennDOT wants to make a real improvement, then replace the intersections on the Parkway with ramps and overpasses. A good place to start is Arch Street and Mead Avenue since it is the busiest. This will not only result in smoother traffic flow, but will eliminate the dangers associated with at-grade railroad crossings.
Truthfully, I don't expect to see any positive changes. Area public officials appear to be in the pockets of a few powerful interests who want to keep this region slow, poor, backward and under their thumbs.
THOMAS FINDLAY
Meadville
