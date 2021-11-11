With Thanksgiving approaching it is important to remember that when indigenous people inhabit a land for thousands of years, the relatively recent arrivals of Europeans should not be viewed as settling, exploring or pioneering.
The new arrivals were colonists and invaders of already occupied lands.
Thanksgiving is still a wonderful fall celebration of the harvest so let's enjoy it for that alone.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville
