If you believe that a school board should be non-partisan and should focus on providing the best possible education for all of its students; if you believe school boards should focus on common sense solutions and spending taxpayer dollars wisely; if you believe that students, teachers, and community members should be treated with respect; and if you believe that schools are an important part of the communities they serve, then I encourage you to vote for the candidates of Better PENNCREST.
Better PENNCREST candidates will each bring their unique experiences and perspectives to the job of school board director, and while they may not agree on all issues, they will not engage in the divisive, chaotic arguments that have been the hallmark of current school board meetings.
When you cast your mail-in ballot or when you vote in-person on May 16, please vote for four-year candidates: Allison Beers, Tiffany Donor, Dave McWright, Scott Stallings, and Randy Styborski; and for two-year candidates: Tim Brown and write-in Neil Bullock.
Matt Adams
Hayfield Township
