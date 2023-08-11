Recently, Senator Bob Casey’s campaign rolled out the Veterans for Casey coalition, and I was proud to be a part of it.
I joined the U.S. Army Reserves at 18 years old in 2002. I was on deployment to Baghdad by age 19. I have voted Republican most of my life. I’m voting for Sen. Casey — not because of allegiance to party or ideology, but because he earned my vote through his commitment to improving veterans' lives both here in Pennsylvania, and across the country.
Sen. Casey doesn’t say "support the troops" like a political party favor — he actually does it. Passage of the PACT Act and funding a historic cost of living increase for disabled veterans benefits are just two ways in the last year that he’s shown up for veterans like me. This work changes lives for the betterment of veterans and their families. Changes that help ensure those that fought for our country are afforded the dignity they deserve, that our government works to live up to promises it made. Many in Washington talk big, but Sen. Casey has spent his career delivering.
More than thirty veteran leaders have joined this coalition. We know Pennsylvania veterans need Bob Casey to keep having our backs in the U.S. Senate.
Lindsey Scott
Meadville
Editor's note: Scott is chairperson of the Crawford County Democratic Party.
