Recently, while leaving Meadville and crossing Smock Bridge, I became violently ill and had to pull off at the end of the bridge.
Very soon after, a motorist stopped and and asked if I needed an ambulance. I declined his help and shortly after a woman stopped and asked if I needed an ambulance, which I again declined. A third motorist stopped and asked if I needed help, which I declined. Shortly after, I felt good enough to drive, but then again became sick and pulled off the road. Another car stopped and four women asked if I needed help and an ambulance. I declined their help and was able to get home.
I did not know any of those people, but I would like to thank them for stopping and trying to help a total stranger.
I think this says a lot about people like them, and I really appreciate their efforts.
WALTER SARSFIELD
Meadville
