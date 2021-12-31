I'm glad for those who enjoyed the cardinals hung up in Guys Mills.
I do this in memory of members of my family and good friends. Yes, I know we are in Tiger country, but apparently some people don't know the meaning of the cardinal at Christmas.
If you have something negative to say about the display, please think first.
MARGERY GORDON
Guys Mills
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.