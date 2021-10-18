Certain council members keep stressing we need safe, affordable housing. This is admirable. Just remember, be careful what you wish for. Code enforcement for safety already exists. During my tenure on council, similar concerns were raised. Rental inspections and additional code enforcement were cited as ways some to address some of the rental units in and around Allegheny College. College students weren't always the most responsible tenants. But, as we discovered, addressing the housing conditions in this situation would have negatively affected some of our poorest residents.
Improving rental stock is always desirable, but landlords need to make money. When we force them to make substantial upgrades or changes to their units, those costs are often passed on to the tenants. Unfortunately. some people are living in these conditions because they do not have the financial means to live anywhere else. Local non-profits cautioned that such a practice would only lead to more homelessness. This really is an issue of tenants not having adequate incomes to pay for better housing. If they did, they wouldn't be living in substandard conditions. Unfortunately, council is not in a position to address the income levels of residents.
A tool council has used is Meadville Housing Authority. This organization provides public housing and Section 8 rental subsidies to assist individuals with low incomes. Certainly, there is always more need than they can address.
If council candidates see this as their mission, perhaps they are pursuing the wrong goals. They could be far more effective by working to develop training and additional income streams for affected residents, thus affording them the option to live in a better unit. Perhaps they could partner with local non-profits, churches and others to develop cash streams to provide subsidies to low-income residents as well. These are not city functions. Council is tasked with providing basic municipal services such as streets, fire and police. Candidates need to know the duties of the office and to consider unintended consequences before they run for an office.
MARCIA YOHE
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.