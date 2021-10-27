Ms. Juanita Shutsa recently wrote to the Tribune criticizing Nancy Mangilo Bittner’s views on succeeding. I have known Nancy since we were teenagers, and I did the research before setting pen to paper. Ms. Shutsa should have done the same.
Ms. Shutsa uses the “privileged” card to describe Nancy. Absolutely wrong! Nancy worked during high school to help her family and graduated at the top of her class. She was offered a full college scholarship, but her parents needed help, so she relinquished the scholarship and got a job. Whatever Nancy has, Nancy earned. She paid tuition for her paralegal certification. She paid for schooling to become a real estate broker. She saved up a down payment and her first home was a four-unit apartment.
So much for the “privileged” myth!
Working steadily is not something an individual can control, claims Ms. Shutsa. Wrong again! For as long as I have known her, Nancy has held both a full-time job and a part-time job. If you develop your skills, you can do the same!
Ms. Shutsa claims even one innocent mistake can damage your credit. Strike three! We can get mortgage loans for people with “B”, “C”, and “D” credit. Lenders know that mistakes occasionally happen. Do you learn or do you keep repeating them?
Nancy’s parents taught her that first you pay your rent; then you pay your bills; and after that you eat. At times in her young adult life that Nancy worked two jobs and kept her bills paid by eating one meal a day — perhaps a bowl of cereal. I never knew that until very recently because Nancy never whimpered about it or felt sorry for herself.
Nancy doesn’t brag about her charitable endeavors, but I know for a fact that she is generous to a fault. Callous? No way! Naïve? Hardly! Next time the writer wants to criticize someone, perhaps she will do the research instead of making unfounded and inaccurate allegations.
JIM ROHA
Meadville
