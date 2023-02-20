Saegertown Junior-Senior High School provided me the foundational knowledge and skills to continue my education at Allegheny College. I also had access to a robust athletics program and Hi-Q team. A former college professor taught me physics through hands-on labs that forced me to think critically. Most inspiring, however, was the English department — how can one not be impacted by teachers who come in every day and tell you, "I have the best job in the world?"
When I applied to Columbia University's Teachers College, the essay question asked why I wanted to be an educator. And the answer is simple: I've been told repeatedly that it's the best job in the world.
Over a decade later, I hold the best job in the world educating seventh-graders in humanities. And over the course of that decade, I've steeped myself and my curriculum in dystopian texts like "Animal Farm" and "Fahrenheit 451." These are the touchstones I keep returning to because they show how limiting access to information through censorship allows leaders to manipulate and control people. This message continues to resonate.
I just never thought these lessons would be needed so close to home.
PENNCREST School District's Policy 109.2 is no better than book burning. It limits students' thoughts, worldviews, and ability to grapple with any opinion that is not their own. It will stunt their intellectual growth.
As Ray Bradbury, who authored "Fahrenheit 451" in a library during the height of Sen. Joe McCarthy's witch trials against free thought, writes in the novel, "If you don’t want a house built, hide the nails and wood. If you don’t want a man unhappy politically, don’t give him two sides to a question to worry him; give him one. Better yet, give him none."
Policy 109.2 hides the nails and wood from PENNCREST's students and turns their questions into dust.
Young people need to learn to navigate an endless bombardment of diverse thoughts and opinions. Please do not allow PENNCREST's schools to stymie their students’ ability to respond to and live in the world outside the library.
Tim Wetsell
Saegertown
