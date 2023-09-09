With ceiling fans now replacing gas stoves as the latest subject of outrage, we should step back and think about the subject.
First and foremost, better quality, whisper quiet, low energy consuming ceiling fans have been with us for decades. There's nothing new here and the federal government is willing to give you a bit back on your taxes if you upgrade when replacement time comes, determined by you. No one is coming for your fan.
In comparison, bathroom fans have been code for decades and nobody even blinked. And by the way, whisper quiet, energy saving bathroom fans have been the best option for years. I can't believe the difference our direct current bath fan made or how we put up with that noisy old fan as long as we did, it took replacing the roof to tilt the scale for a revamp, but I'd never go back, even if I could find one of those alternating current fans.
I really wish that the people we elect would focus on solving problems like the fact that no one can remember the last time we actually had a budget instead of lurching from one near disaster to another every time the annual bills come due. This is detrimental to our financial security and has for the first time led to a downgrade in our credit rating. That's what I'd call a real problem, not ceiling fans or gas appliances that are under no threat from anyone.
David Vinch
Meadville
