Over the ages, America has always wanted to compete. To compete for power, money, land and so much more. In the first Gilded Age the major competing industries were the railroads, steel production and oil extraction. Fast forward to your modern day industries, software, online retail and social media. Is having these big monopolies in control what America really wants? We need to demolish these monopolies for privacy and power reasons.
Throughout your day, you probably use Facebook, Instagram, Google and many other big internet platforms. Have you ever searched for something on Google, and then 5 seconds later you see it as an advertisement on Instagram? This is a prime example of how "Big Tech" companies, such as Google, are controlling what you see and do when it comes to the internet. According to Robert Reich from The Guardian, “Nearly 90% of all internet searches now go through Google. Facebook and Google together account for 58% of all digital ads, which is where most ad money goes these days.” If this doesn’t say secret watcher behind your camera, then I’m not sure what does.
JANE HETRICK
Saegertown