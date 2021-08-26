The first week of August brought the community fair to Cochranton. The fair had been canceled last year due to COVID-19 and so, this year brought new appreciation for all things great and small. While on hiatus, the grounds had been manicured, a new horse barn erected and local churches had refurbished their food booths. Visitors to the fair were excited to be out and about, whooped and hollered during the parade, and chatted with neighbors they hadn’t seen in a while. As a resident of Cochranton since 1975, I have attended the Cochranton Community Fair many, many times over the years and I can tell you, this one was different: The weather was perfect, the conversations seemed lighthearted and an overall sense of community was felt almost everywhere one went.
This year was different for me in one other way as well. As a member of the Cochranton Borough Council, I had the distinct pleasure of escorting Congressman Conor Lamb to our little fair. Rep. Lamb, knowing that he had an engagement in Erie, Aug. 7, reached out to me to host a stop in Cochranton. With an entourage of staffers and cameramen, Mayor Mark Roche (Cochranton) and I were able to introduce the congressman to small town life in rural northwestern Pennsylvania. We walked through town discussing our hopes and dreams for the community, the needs of our residents, empty buildings and infrastructure.
Once at the fair, he met people with considerable ease and had engaging conversations with several regardless of political party, military background, gender or age. And through it all, I could step back, watch this big-name politician and know that he was getting a taste of what I have known all along: Cochranton is a great little community.
Melissa Mack Maruska
Cochranton
