Vote for me, I’ll bring people together. Vote for me, I’ll save the planet. Vote for me, I’ll forgive student loans (unconstitutional). Vote for me, I’ll take care of schools (teacher union promise). Vote for me, I’ll investigate fracking/natural gas production to create jobs. Not! Vote for me, I’ll not enter the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) agreement. Vote for me, I’ll make sure you can have decent rentals. Vote for me, we’ll fix the parking garage.
Bidenomics (Bribenomics) isn’t a success. Bribenomics-emboldened unions risked jobs by striking for ridiculous benefits, hence the demise of Yellow Cab Trucking Co. Rubbermaid laid off 2 percent of its workforce due to consumer non-spending. Big tech companies laid off thousands. What government fails to tell you is each of these family-sustaining jobs is replaced by part-timers. Double the jobs but less pay and benefits.
Already high inflation added another 3 percent. I don’t know what grocery store you go to, but as a senior citizen, I’m astonished at the current Bribenomic prices — my favorite salad dressing, Miracle Whip, increased from $4 to $8; what cost $30 before Biden, now costs $60; recently gasoline rose nearly 40 cents per gallon! Why? Bribenomics no-sense policy on U.S. gas and oil production.
How’s foreign policy going? Wars, China-Russia alliance, Iran confiscation oil shipments in Hormuz, U.S. open border, China purchasing American farmland. Disastrous!
At Bribenomic inflationary prices, a reassessment would double property taxes. Think it won’t anger city or county residents whose budgets are already at the breaking point. You bet it will.
Gov. Josh Shapiro ended women’s choice of pregnancy care — funding only abortion. He vetoed school vouchers. With every loss of choice, socialism gets closer. The government will decide what we need — they know best. Not! President Joe Biden, Sen. John Fetterman, Shapiro and Meadville City Council all made empty promises which couldn’t or wouldn’t be fulfilled.
I believe God has a plan to reverse the disappointment in our leaders, even Republican leaders who believed Democratic candidates who made impossible promises. They decided the nominees we the people chose weren’t the best. Elections matter and we’ll see what 2024 brings!
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
