Please, no more Democrat control. After Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, our country changed drastically for the worse.
In his efforts to please the climate change activists, Biden’s policies sent our economy in a downward spiral effecting everyone except his fellow elites. For all you Meadville climate change activists— take notice. Already, in the opinion section, folks are complaining about the high costs of rent. If city council tries to implement their new climate policy, the cost of rent will absolutely skyrocket. Across the world where climate was addressed governmentally, it was a failure. Now they’re scrambling to find energy sources, even reverting to coal power.
God gave us riches beyond our wildest dreams. The sun, moon, water, wind, trees, etc., are all working together to keep the earth habitable. In Deuteronomy 8, the Bible reads, “For the Lord your God is bringing you into a good land — a land with brooks, streams, and deep springs gushing out into the valleys and hills; a land with wheat and barley, vines and fig trees, pomegranates, olive oil and honey; a land where bread will not be scarce and you will lack nothing; a land where the rocks are iron and you can dig copper out of the hills.” We can use it all!
As we approach the seemingly never-ending election cycle, we must look at candidates who’ll get us out of this mess. Gov. Tom Wolf held onto COVID rescue money as businesses like Chovy’s restaurant closed. An article complained about how long it took Pennsylvania to balance its budget but we should be thankful as it’s been years since the federal government balanced its budget. Our tax dollars are being spent wildly with no concern for those who provide those dollars. Please, no more Democrat control!
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
