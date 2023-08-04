I often hear local complaints about Joe Biden’s failures even though the stock market is nearing an all-time high and unemployment is near an all-time low.
In Biden’s first two years, both jobs and wages have significantly increased. Inflation was high, but now is about 3 percent. His Inflation Reduction Act is succeeding in spite of corporate price gouging. Their profits are at all-time highs, which is why the stock market is climbing. Although most Republican politicians have voted against Biden proposals, they then brag about federal funds coming into their districts. Even some healthcare drug costs, like insulin, are lower now.
Climate change efforts have begun in spite of Republican efforts to ignore global warming. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is now a reality, not just a Republican fantasy. The annual deficit, drastically increased during previous Republican administrations, is nearly two trillion dollars less in Biden’s first two years. The predicted recession hasn’t occurred. Our economy is the envy of the world.
Republicans still proclaim their desire to cut taxes on the wealthy at the expense of the middle class, even though their “trickle-down economics” has never once worked. They can’t understand that when workers make a little more, the economy prospers. They are even trying to cut IRS enforcement of tax laws and inheritance taxes on massive fortunes.
Biden stood up to Russia, unlike our previous president and strengthened our NATO alliance. Russia is still a danger, but we are much safer today.
The former “law and order” Republican party has now turned into the party of indictments, election denial, and voter suppression. If your primary sources of information are Fox, Newsmax or the internet, you don’t hear about the threat to our freedoms and the US constitution. Book banning is a threat — not a solution.
Venango and Crawford counties have nearly always voted Republican, but still rank 12th and 13th from the bottom of Pennsylvania counties in per capita incomes. In 1980, I was a registered Republican, but I learned. Maybe it’s time for voters here to consider a different party if they want different results.
Michel Wilcox
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.