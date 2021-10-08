Proverbs 4:24-25 says, never say anything that isn't true. Have nothing to do with lies and misleading words. Look straight ahead with honest confidence; don't hang your head in shame.
Day after day, lies come from President Joe Biden’s administration. Everyone thought “good ol' Joe” was a middle-of-the-road candidate; however, the world is less safe; his spending invites socialist/Marxist rule; he lied in his oath to protect Americans (many left in Afghanistan); and his climate change policy — the biggest ruse of all! Don’t give up your freedoms for government funding.
I’ll not be ashamed of my skin color, religious beliefs, political views or vaccine/mask status. Those in power have lied — don’t need a mask, wear a mask or two or three; the vaccine will protect you; now we must still wear a mask? No way, I’m done with that and I’m not alone! If you want my business, don’t do mandates.
Australia brought in the military to enforce COVID lockdowns. Wow — a form of Nazism — going door to door to check if you’re home? New York will bring in the National Guard to replace those in the medical field who refuse the vaccine mandate. A recent letter to the editor encouraged Sen. Pat Toomey to vote for Biden’s upcoming legislation believing the rich will pay. It’s another ruse — it’s nearly all social net programs (it’s all online) — a lie with horrible consequences to “all” Americans. Newsmax and Fox News show truth and lies using actual video — not just words. You see the real world.
Let’s elect officials who care about “made in America,” our freedoms and the people. I implore you to educate yourselves on the 2022 candidates. Look at their views and votes on policy/other issues. You won’t like socialism and that’s the direction democrat policies are taking us. Ditto for Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania. Stand up America or we’ll no longer exist as a free country.
BEVERLY WHITMAN
Cochranton
