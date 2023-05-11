Letter: Bible should be offered as an elective
The recently approved PENNCREST Library Materials Policy 109.2 recognizes there exists a vast array of materials with rich educational value. It is the District’s objective to choose material that provides such rich educational content appropriate to students of the district over material that may provide similar content but with elements that are inappropriate or unnecessary for minors in a school setting.
By adopting this policy the district demonstrated its responsibility to not expose children and youth under the age of 18 to sexualized content. Entrusted with the guardianship of the students of the district, and its stewardship of district funds, the board acted in good faith to protect not only its minors from pornographic content as defined by civil law, but also our district and employees from possible litigation or prosecution.
The writer of a recent letter to the editor suggested as he had “finished reading a book” (implying it was the Bible he had read) that the Bible be among those banned as it is “filled with incest, sexual violence and rape” — and murder. Indeed, the Old Testament history books recount heinous sexual and other criminal acts, but these records are not sexualized nor do they “fill” the Bible as the letter’s author implied. They are historical accounts and written as such.
Furthermore, the 66 books of the Holy Bible were written over the period of 1,500 years by 40 diverse authors, most of whom had never met before, on three continents in three languages. These authors used myriad styles of language to add beauty, power and life to their messages. The Bible’s topics and genre include major and minor prophets, prophecy, poetry, history and letters.
I propose the Bible be offered as an elective in senior high schools for enriching students’ critical thinking skills and appreciation of the timeless literature-rich volume that it is.
MARY FRANCES STAINBROOK
Venango
