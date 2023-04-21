May 16 voters will get the opportunity for change. For far too long the current PENNCREST School Board has been focused on political ideologies while ignoring tangible issues our district is facing.
Declining enrollment, low test scores and the deteriorating conditions at the Cambridge Springs campus deserve the efforts and attention of the board. Instead, the current board has engaged in stoking the fires of fear-mongering by writing policies on remote concepts that subject the district to litigation while simultaneously ignoring sound legal counsel, wasting time and resources by suing each other, and violating the Sunshine Act by using personal emails to set up motions and votes.
We need a board that will focus on the real concerns our schools are facing. On May 16, voters will have the opportunity to vote for candidates that will ensure the success of all 2,550-plus students, spend tax revenue responsibly, invest and update the Cambridge Springs schools, increase K-12 performance, and treat all faculty, students, and communities with respect. Vote for a better PENNCREST: Allison Beers, Tim Brown, Tiffany Donor, David McWright, Scott Stallings and Randy Styborski.
Danielle Schmidt
Cussewago Township
