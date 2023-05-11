Letter: Better PENNCREST candidates get support
Election time is here, and the candidates are all pitching for votes. But we all need to remember that some may not be the best fit for the office, so we must carefully vet them based on the facts for performance, knowledge, credibility, and ability to listen to both sides of issues.
Let us consider the PENNCREST School Board race as an example. Do you, as a taxpayer and parent, really want a board that:
• Bans books claiming they are “pornographic” even though many have been around for decades and are available in other school and public libraries? With all the other issues facing the board, was this necessary? And why do so under their personal religious ideology?
• Spent millions on building improvements and then afterwards spent thousands on a capacity study on the same schools? That is putting the cart before the horse!
• Paid premium prices for IT equipment with no repercussions?
• Ignored legal advice from their solicitor (a respected lawyer), even publicly insulted him by telling him that he knew nothing about law?
• Gave us an early projected deficit of $4.8 million and are most likely raising property taxes (the first of many to come)?
• Gave the previous superintendent a severance package worth almost $100,000?
• Bought iPads and then software that reportedly did not work correctly with them? Why Apple products when StatCounter states that Microsoft represents 75 percent of the world market and Apple only has 15 percent?
• Spent thousands of dollars on legal fees for frivolous or unwarranted lawsuits?
• Hold their “Community Forum to meet the PENNCREST Board Candidates” at local churches but only include their running mates with no one from the opposition invited to participate?
• In my opinion, have made PENNCREST the laughingstock of northwestern Pennsylvania with their dysfunctional and controversial behavior and actions?
Now, do you really want to vote for the PENNCREST 7 and get the same old, same old, costly problems, hidden personal agendas and issues or do you want to change all that?
The Better PENNCREST candidates certainly present a breath of fresh air, openness and the skill set to do a better job for everyone!
Art Hoffman
Guys Mills
