Letter: Better PENNCREST candidates get support
It is so refreshing to have a group of candidates running for PENNCREST School Board on a positive platform. The group of candidates running as Better PENNCREST are willing to have open, sensible discussions on how to improve our district and are willing to work with administration and staff as well as listening to the concerns of parents and taxpayers.
Their goal is to ensure the success of all 2,550 students, increase K-12 academic performance, spend tax revenue responsibly, invest and update Cambridge Springs schools and treat all students, faculty and communities with respect.
The political world has gotten so extreme. Everyone wants label everyone else — right wing/left wing, liberal/conservative, etc. The truth of the matter is the majority of the people are somewhere in between who listen to both sides so they can make an informed, rational opinion on what is best overall.
We need to elect a group of candidates that will work for the betterment of the school district as a whole instead of candidates who are running to promote their personal agendas and ideologies. The current board has spent money on litigation instead of education. We lost a very reputable law firm who felt they could no longer defend the actions of the current board. This is alarming!
It’s time to return PENNCREST to the top-notch district it once was. I encourage everyone to vote for the Better PENNCREST candidates of Allison Beers, Tiffany Donor, David McWright, Scott Stallings, Randy Styborski and Tim Brown. Also, please write-in Neil Bullock for the two-year term. Let’s bring common sense back! Better PENNCREST for a better PENNCREST.
Delores Hale
Cambridge Springs
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.