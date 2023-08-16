I was thinking of my church, Bethel A.M.E. Church today. I love the birthplace of my faith in God, the birthplace of my belief and understanding of who God is and who I am in Him. The planting of that seed of love and understanding happened without my even knowing it.
I was there singing with my siblings and cousins in the children’s choir as He was shaping and molding me. But between songs and hearing the word of God that understanding was planted. Today it is all alive, well, and has grown into a giant tree. I understand that we were all made in his image on purpose for a purpose. I accepted my purpose long ago and hope you have not just discovered yours but walk in it.
I am happy to share with you the upcoming celebration of 175 years in 2025 of Bethel being both a blessed historical site, as well as a religious site. The congregation, though not mighty in number, is strong in spirit, pride, and service. They will decide how to celebrate this momentous occasion. I hope you will join us as we celebrate God’s blessings.
As my pastor reminded and encouraged us recently, and that I am reminded by the news on television; can’t let anything keep me from daily communicating with Him, my source. Now, right now, we all need God more than ever because of this upside-down world with the destructive demoralizing social, moral, political, and economic problems that plague us.
This is not a time to allow anything to keep you from the doors of your church. The Bible says there will be a great falling away. Don’t let it include you. Show up to shore up our beliefs despite what society’s landscape looks like. God is ever working in the background. Don’t give up on God. He hasn’t given up on you. May God bless you all!
Your old neighbor,
Dianne M. Overton
Parsippany, New Jersey
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper.
