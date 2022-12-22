I am all for supporting charities, but I caution people to be aware of the outlandish salaries many "CEOs" of such so-called charities make annually.
Parishioners of many area churches (including mine) are supporting William Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse. The concept is great — giving to children less fortunate. However, I admonish people to look beneath the surface as online resources offer a lot of assistance. This is from one such website, The Paddock Post. It lists Graham's salary in 2019 as roughly $720,000, plus additional compensation.
Keep in mind this does not include compensation for speaking engagements or or additional perks such as the private plane he toots around in. Everyone has a right to support whichever charity they choose, but I suggest you check into these "institutions" prior to offering your support.
Marianne Woods
Meadville
