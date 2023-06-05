When a package came by mail the other day, I didn't know what to make of it.
The package wasn't anything I ordered, and I had no idea who the sender was.
The recipient was not me, yet my address was on the label.
I learned this is a "brushing" scam, a method by which a seller pumps his sales record and fake reviews using random names and addresses, combined with the proof of receipt to fool potential buyers into thinking the seller has a track record when really there is none.
Pity the people who then order from the seller and get ripped off.
The package that arrived by mail is in the hands of the postmaster now and the attorney deneral has been notified, so I can only hope this bad actor gets charged and convicted. Be careful out there, folks.
David Vinch
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.