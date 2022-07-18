I am a former resident and now internet subscriber to the Tribune who now lives in Florida. I grew up and lived three doors down from the pictured accident at the intersection on Allegheny Street that was published on Thursday. I cannot tell you how many times I witnessed the scene pictured. At times, there were people seriously hurt. My time on that street covers about 23 years.
That is a seriously dangerous intersection! At that intersection, Park Avenue rises as a short hill heading north from the Meadville Jewish Community Center before cresting. A driver coming up Allegheny Street needs to heed a rule before proceeding through: “First look left, then right, then look left again, before proceeding." If they don’t look left again, they potentially miss a car heading south on Park Avenue that was not yet visible before. This is because many cars heading south are possibly exceeding the speed limit. A final solution could be a traffic light, which would be a major nuisance to drivers. Another uncertain possibility to this is a reduced speed limit or a dangerous upcoming intersection warning sign for cars heading south on that section of Park Avenue.
Just a thought.
Edward Miller
Sun City Center, Fla.
