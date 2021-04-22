The purpose of this letter is to inform West Mead Township residents that I, Janet Peters, am seeking re-election to be your West Mead Township tax collector. I have been your tax collector for 15 years since 2006 and would appreciate your support in seeking my fifth term.
I am a member of the Crawford County Tax Collectors Association and the Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors Association and take annual training and update classes to maintain the qualified tax collector requirements issued by the state of Pennsylvania. I have over 50 years experience in bookkeeping and receptionist skills to serve you. I have worked closely with the township, county and school district to collect their taxes. I consider being tax collector a full-time position, and have thoroughly enjoyed working with West Mead residents.
We have lived and raised our family on our family farm in West Mead Township for many years. If re-elected I will continue to be the trustworthy tax collector you have come to know.
I would appreciate your support in the primary on May 18 to be re-elected as your West Mead Township tax collector.
JANET PETERS
West Mead Township