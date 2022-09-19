West Mead residents opposed to the Arc of Crawford County's purchase and use of a home in a subdivision as a home for three of their clients should be ashamed.
These “concerns” suggest a fear of anything or anyone unknown, prejudice and discrimination.
In my professional career, I have worked with the intellectually disabled for years, and you will be hard pressed to find many individuals as hardworking caring, loyal and loving as those served by the Arc.
You will likely find it difficult to find a more responsible neighbor. Neighbors that come with the support of an agency like the Arc in addition to providing staff to assist the men.
As for comments regarding the ARC should have met with and informed neighbors, did you, the reader, have to meet with and inform your neighbors of an intended purchase or use? Are you informed of someone moving into your neighborhood who is required by law to register under Megan’s Law or has other criminal history before they purchase or move in? How well do you really know your neighbors? Hopefully, this “neighborhood” will get an opportunity to welcome these individuals and get to know them.
These individuals, and this agency, should be welcomed to any neighborhood with open arms. In doing so, that neighborhood will be a much better place.
Kenneth Langford
Harmonsburg
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.