I would like to address the notion brought forth at the Feb. 15 council meeting that the anti-retaliation ordinance is only if an eviction occurs. This ordinance allows tenants and tenant organizers to use a landlord's building for meeting purposes and to distribute literature, potentially disrupting other tenants. There is also concern that the wording could be interpreted such that the landlord is not permitted at their property during this time. They can request landlords not raise rents or fees; they can also violate the terms of their lease agreement by exercising self-help measures.
Let us go on the notion though of this being only in effect if an eviction proceeds. Do they know how many landlord-tenant cases were seen in 2022? Probably not, but there were under 180 landlord-tenant complaints filed in the entire calendar year of 2022, according to data from Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino's office.
According to a Strategic Management Plan report from 2010, there are 5,462 occupied units in the city. Using 5,000 for easy numbers, if 60 percent are rental homes that is 3,000 units. Under 180 complaints on 3,000 rental units is under 6 percent. That is not that many cases. But also, tenants have a right to file an appeal on the judgment. Last year, there were 26 appeals filed. Some are ongoing, and some of them are dismissed or stricken, because of default judgments being entered due to the failure of the tenant to appear, the failure of the tenant to file proof of service, or the tenant not paying the filing fee.
So, how can they claim that retaliation is a huge issue when a small fraction of evictions have occurred? For the record, self-help evictions are illegal in the state and therefore those would not be occurring.
Finally, I would like to point out that the alleged purpose of speeding up the process and adding it to the agenda that day, according to at least one council member, is in response to one corporate landlord. Council seeks to penalize all landlords for one that is allegedly pursuing these actions.
Alysia Mowad
Conneaut Lake
