I would like to thank a kind soul that lives around Meadville.
I had a busy shopping day recently and my feet were already hurting from walking about looking for sales. Everyone was going about their own thing and not being rude exactly, but not friendly either.
So, it was a surprise to find someone wondering about another's property. A phone was charging beside some bags but no person nearby. And this kind soul took time to let a nearby store know in case person was inside. It was a simple act of kindness. I wonder in these busy days, who amongst us would do such a thing as take a little time?
So, thank you kind soul for doing something so ordinary in another time and yet maybe not so now. I am glad such people live in this city that I now call home.
Jessie Taylor
Meadville
