When has it become practice of the federal government enacting special spending on such things as infrastructure, virus allotments and the such? Whatever happened to federal budgets for a coming year and to hold to those commitments? And, God forbid, meet those budget requirements?
It amazes me that the government can take our money, the taxpayer, and do whatever they want and not be held accountable for doing so. It makes me furious that they think this is their own personal money. Most of all Americans want their voices heard and want the people we send to Washington to represent them. They obviously represent themselves. I am hoping voting Americans remember this in voting in 2022 and 2024. We need to send a a very strong message to politicians who think they represent themselves and not the people.
Also, it seems like they could care less about our First Amendment rights as well as other Constitutional rights that many Americans in the past fought and died for. This bothers me the most. Also, law and order is being thrown out like they know best for us and seems some are trying to tear down the Constitution. I'm afraid that such actions, God forbid, will lead to a civil war in our country.
Religious freedom as well seems to be at stake by, again, by politicians that could care less about our constitutional rights. I feel the federal government thinks people are stupid and needs lead around by the nose since many of them think they know what is best for all of us. And when it comes to so called government mandates, such as forced vaccination, this is illegal per our First Amendment rights. I am not saying I am for or against vaccinations, just the fact that it is a personal right of individuals to make that decision, not the government. Unless Americans start standing up on these rights, I'm afraid people in Washington will start changing the Constitution. Pray for America.
BRUCE MORGAN
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.