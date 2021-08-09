The COVID-19 pandemic hit America like a tornado in a thunderstorm, and we are all still trying to sort out the wreckage. Millions are still underwater, and the threats to our economy, our neighbors and our families, aren’t over yet.
But, thanks to the White House and the Democrats, help is finally on the way. The American Rescue Plan, which passed with support from Democrats at all levels of government, and was quickly signed into law by a Democratic president, is the most significant piece of legislation to help American families since the New Deal. Times are tough. People are struggling across the country. That’s why Democrats are using all the tools of the federal government to help us, while Republicans like Mike Kelly sit on their hands. Apparently, they think that everyone (except for Wall Street billionaires) is on their own. In Congress, they tried to kill this bill at every turn.
Thankfully, they didn’t succeed. Specifically, the American Rescue Act provides substantial support for rural communities like ours. From direct cash payments and refundable tax credits to help our families and support our local economies, resources to safely reopen schools and keep our students and teachers safe, to the administration of millions of vaccine doses and increased funding for community health centers and clinics, this law helps us build back better.
Alongside the boost to our healthcare system and providing a child tax credit to help households, this plan also directly helps our local agricultural way of life. This includes a $4 billion for debt relief that specifically helps small and disadvantaged farmers. It was added specifically to help small, family-owned, and minority owned farms, not just stay afloat, but to help make them competitive against Big Agriculture down the road. This plan also includes a 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits, which have helped put food on the tables of millions of Americans. This investment in the food supply system’s infrastructure, will lead to reduced hunger across small-town and rural America.
RIANNA CZECH
Conneautville
