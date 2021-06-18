I don’t know about you, but I am tired of years of industrial decay caused by deliberate and out of touch political mismanagement. Since before I was born, elites from both sides of the political aisle have been saying that “we” would benefit from globalization. It has become clear that “we” does not include people from western Pennsylvania, or many other regions that were the backbone of our economy since the industrial revolution. We have seen countless businesses — like Talon, where my father, his mother, her father and my mother’s grandfather, worked with thousands of others whose jobs were purposefully offshored — shuttered due to negligence and greed.
After years of the status quo, and for the first time in my life, we have a leader in office promoting policies that could genuinely rejuvenate our area. President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion investment into our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, represents a strong departure from business as usual. If approved, this policy would create thousands of good paying jobs in our region that do not require an advanced education. For example, the American Jobs Plan proposes to inject tens of billions of dollars into our manufacturing industry, extending an opportunity for upward mobility to thousands who have been left behind for decades. This investment comes on top of the $100 billion dedicated to providing high-speed internet to all Americans, and $115 billion to modernizing our existing bridges and roads, which will bring additional resources and jobs to our region. Importantly, these investments could provide realistic alternatives to our young people who do not want to move to cities to earn a living.
While the American Jobs Plan is not the silver bullet to all of our region’s many problems, it is the biggest step in the right direction that I have seen be seriously proposed in my entire life. I hope that our elected officials will recognize and seize the opportunity they have in front of them to genuinely benefit the people in our area, rather than bowing to the corporate interests that have sold out our region for so long.
ALEC MONNIE
Meadville