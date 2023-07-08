It’s a tough time to believe we’re the land of the free and home of the brave. Our religious freedoms are being challenged; our Second Amendment is under attack; our livelihoods are in jeopardy; we’re being forced to accept green initiatives that are contrary to human survival; the political environment has become so toxic that many try to avoid the issues; racism is the theme of the left; our government has weaponized its agencies against their opposition; our border is wide open; Pennsylvania’s governor is begging for funds for the opioid problems, yet wants to legalize marijuana; crime in the cities is out of control; and so much more.
Most Americans simply want to make a living wage to support their families or have a business without government intervention, whether it be regulatory or monetary. Our wonderful dairy farmers are being regulated out business and soon it will be the meat industry. I love steak and I’ll stand up for those who are brave enough to balk at fake meat.
Our country is being overrun with illegal immigrants, and eventually there will be a price to pay if we don’t stop now. America is a diverse society and there’s no need for forced DEI. We have every ethnic and color of the world. We welcome legal immigration, but those who come otherwise may have other intentions which will affect us all.
Bidenomics, regardless of what some people say, aren’t good. They’ve overspent taxpayer dollars with trillions in debt, which will leave a hefty price for our grandchildren. The cost of most things has increased by about 20 percent compared to the Trump administration.
But most of all, Americans have allowed a few to take God from our way of life. Our nation was born and our Constitution states we’re “one nation under God.” As churches disaffiliate from the United Methodist hierarchy, we had to stand up, be brave and let go of traditions. Let’s also stand strong for fair elections and honest politicians who’ll serve us.
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
