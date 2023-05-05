Letter: America needs gun control
It should be clear to every American, our country needs better gun control laws. The gun deaths that we are experiencing in this country are reaching an epidemic level.
After experiencing tragic mass shootings, other countries’ lawmakers have moved quickly and enacted legislation that has basically solved the problem. However, here in the United States, we are paralyzed by a large portion of our population that seems to be OK with allowing guns to get in the wrong hands over and over again.
I have been told more than once that the solution is to arm our citizens to protect one another. In my opinion that sounds like the Wild West with gunslingers good and bad shooting it out in the streets, not an ideal, nor a practical solution. Others are so worried about losing their guns to defend themselves from their own government. But the real danger is what is going on day after day at churches, banks, grocery stores and schools! Mentally unstable people snapping and shooting up innocent Americans. This must be stopped. I am a born again Christian, moral and financial conservative, and I support gun control. I urge those who oppose gun control to reconsider their position. Look at what other nations have done and the results they have got. Consider that our nation very well could benefit from adopting similar policies. May God help us to do something!
Matt Leitner
Cambridge Springs
