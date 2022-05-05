As the country deepens its divide into warring factions, it would be good if our small community resisted doing the same thing.
Sound-Offs recently included a complaint about how many “Allegheny faculty or staff members” are “inserting themselves on many of Meadville’s various municipal boards, commissions, committees and authorities responsible for how the city functions and is managed.”
Inserting? This view only makes sense if you assume Allegheny employees are not a part of the community already.
This thinking doesn’t come out of nowhere. There are good reasons why, on the subject of town/college relations, resentment is often in the mix, starting with Allegheny’s tax-exempt status (which the Sound-Off writer cites). But Allegheny employees, like everyone else, aren’t defined by their place of employment. And like everyone else, we pay our taxes.
People might disagree with what some “Allegheny” city officials advocate (I know I sometimes do), but shouldn’t we applaud anyone invested enough in the Meadville community to commit time and energy to its prosperity? And here’s a happy fact: Even if no college person ever held office again, you couldn’t separate the people of the college and town if you tried. We’re together on the soccer fields and band booster meetings, pre-school boards and church congregations, held together by a thousand threads of commitment, affection and grief. The “inserting” started a long time ago and goes in all directions.
BEN SLOTE
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.