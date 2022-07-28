The Shapiro campaign has been repeatedly criticizing Doug Mastriano for his position on abortion, which is a little ironic considering that Democrats spent over $800,000 promoting Mastriano’s candidacy.
Mr. Mastriano reportedly does not support any exceptions for abortion, which is a logical position if one believes that life begins at conception and that any abortion is therefore murder. A majority, like me, would permit it at least in the cases of rape or incest, but the issue is obviously fraught with moral and emotional complexities that are uncomfortable for most.
Thorny questions include: When does human life begin? Does a fetus feel pain and, if so, when? When can a fetus survive outside of the mother? What are the rights of the incipient human versus those of the mother? While most at least implicitly acknowledge that life does indeed begin a conception, they still support the pro-choice position in the first trimester, feeling that the alternatives for the mother are often worse.
Which leads me to my question for Mr. Josh Shapiro: Where does he draw the line? I see no limiting principle on his campaign website. The position of the Democratic Party appears to be that any abortion at any time is just fine, up to and including just before birth. Does he also hold this position? Third trimester abortions are particularly horrific, which necessarily require the killing of the fetus in utero, followed by the dismemberment of the baby and extracting the body parts piece by piece. Most normal people consider that to be utter butchery.
We, the voters, are therefore left with the choice of an executive that either supports no abortions ever or one that turns a blind eye to effective infanticide. Neither of these is my position nor, probably, the position of most. Also, realize that no governor can ban abortion on his say so. It requires a change in law. That leaves us with the following question: Whose position is more objectionable? I would submit that anyone who would support the barbarism of third-trimester abortions is immoral and disqualified for any public office.
Frederic T. McDermott
Meadville
