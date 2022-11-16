Letter: Abortion letter was contradictory
I found Leroy Anderson’s letter to the editor, “Follow the science on abortion” quite contradictory.
The writer suggests that a fetus “can have a heartbeat at around 18 days” and goes onto suggest that we “follow the science.” What does science really say about fetal development? The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states: “Until the chambers of the heart have developed and can be detected via ultrasound (roughly 17-20 weeks of gestation), it is not accurate to characterize the embryos or fetus’s cardiac development as a heartbeat.”
Abortion is an emotional subject, for those who are against it, those who support women’s choice, and especially, for those women who face difficult decisions about reproduction. Made up “science” and “facts” about prenatal development only detract from the debate, as does a man trying to explain to a woman what happens when she is pregnant. I will hazard a guess that Mr. Anderson has never had the joy and challenges of being pregnant, so I hardly think he has standing to explain to women what they are experiencing during pregnancy.
Women are not “misled” into believing that the fetus “is part of their body,” they experience that this major change is happening to their bodies! Believe it or not, Mr. Anderson, those of us who have experienced pregnancy know what happens in, and to, our bodies; we hardly need others to tell us, nor are we being “misled” in our experiences. You can argue against abortion, calling it killing, and waving a Bible about, but don’t make up “facts” and don’t try to explain an experience of which you have no knowledge.
Nancy Frambes
Meadville
