The news that all of our local school districts are abandoning mask mandates should be of immediate and serious concern to everyone in Crawford County. This is a decision that can only be based on politics rather than science and the timing could not be worse.
Crawford County is experiencing one of the highest community transmission rates of the COVID-19 in the state and for that matter in the country. Our vaccination rates are not even at 50 percent, and likely much lower for students. Our hospital leaders and other health care providers are begging people to get vaccinated and to do whatever they can to reduce spread and relieve the pressure on local hospital services, which are at the breaking point.
Students will soon be out for winter break when undoubtedly there will be another local spike in cases following the holidays. And the new variant, which is proving to be many times more transmissible is surely already among us. This decision will result in higher infection rates in our schools, more kids being quarantined as a result who will miss a valuable class time, and high infection rates risk closing entire schools.
Despite the misinformation that is circulating on questionable news media and social media sites, masks work. They reduce the spread of this disease. Masking is an important tool to save lives, protect essential health care services and keep schools open for kids to learn. Abandoning masks in schools now, without any justification based on higher vaccination rates and/or lower local case rates is grossly irresponsible and an abandonment of the duty of schools to provide a safe learning environment. It puts students, teachers and the entire community at additional risk.
Marcia Metcalfe
Meadville
