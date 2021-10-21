A few years ago, I was part of a community based project called My Meadville. Volunteers listened to hundreds of people who live, work, play, pray, and learn in town. These conversations uncovered shared hopes, values and concerns.
The 2019 Larry McKnight and Autumn Vogel campaign for Meadville City Council was a continuation of this work. We translated ideas into action items: bringing back the summer parks program, town halls, investing in public benches, trash cans, and pet waste stations, participatory budgeting, a more walkable/bikeable city, and increasing access to safe and affordable housing particularly for the 60 percent of the city who rents. That campaign wasn’t about Larry and Autumn, it was about making our shared values a reality. Which is why we are once again asking for your support in 2021.
Jaime Kinder, Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers represent the heart and soul of Meadville. Regular working people, answering the call to make our community a better place for all residents. Jaime has a family here. She worked in cleaning services, served as a cashier and factory worker, and now co-owns a small business in the city. Gretchen lives up the road from me. She teaches dance on Market Street and is a certified end-of-life doula. Jack grew up here. He works at the Barber National Institute in Erie and throws a pretty good Frisbee.
Even with these diverse credentials, these three can’t make the changes we’d like to see alone. Our city is facing difficult decisions that should be made collectively, not only by members of the old boy’s club. Some of these decisions are bigger than Meadville. Which is why we’ll need to unite with our neighbors in Titusville and across Pennsylvania to make an impact. Our campaign is committed to working together to achieve real benefits for our shared future. New voices should be welcomed into local government for this to truly happen, not told they are naive or don’t own enough property. A vote for Jaime Kinder for mayor, and Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless for city council is a vote for Meadville.
LEE SCANDINARO
Meadville
