Our present times and the situation you are in as nurses must be the most difficult times of your career. Please know that you are thought about, appreciated and admired by a great number of our community and former co-workers.
These are challenging times. You want to do the best for your patients, but do not have the time. You work long hours, are short staffed, receive little recognition and often very little respect.
These are discouraging times. There never seems to be enough time. There are too many patients who need you and you cannot establish the relationship with your patients and families you would like. There are new and different variants of disease, not enough folks receiving vaccines and something new each day. You are sometimes not treated as nicely or with the respect you deserve.
These are distracting times. You want to do more for your patients, and you want to help your co-workers more. You are often not able to have that work/life balance that is so important to yourself. You are concerned about your own health and that of your close family and friends. You are not able to participate in “normal” holiday celebrations.
But these are encouraging times. There is more research on disease, and medications to prevent and treat the disease that are being perfected. You have the support of your family and friends. You have the support and appreciation from a vast group of former co-workers and friends who admire what you are doing. I often hear positive words from community members who appreciate your work. Please know that you are thanked and appreciated for all you are doing for our families, friends and community — in times like these!
David Shaffer
Meadville
