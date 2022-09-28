About 20 years ago, we began a released-time program at Meadville Area Senior High School. It is a sanctioned activity under the Pennsylvania school code whereby students voluntarily participate in an off-campus class to learn about the Bible. The class is held for one class period per week, Wednesday during sixth period, with two adults leading the class.
We have had a variety of participants over the years but this is the first year in which we have no students signed up. As always, we provided enough permission slips to the school which were distributed to the homerooms. Every student would have the option to take one home to be signed up for their parent's permission. I fully realize that in today's culture this is not an activity that would be highly sought after. Yet it is truly disappointing that out of over 800 high school students not even one chose to make use of this opportunity.
The program is officially named "Living Hope For Youth," which reflects the purpose behind it. The permission slip explains the program to the parents by saying, "In a culture of declining values and self-centered philosophies, we believe that your child will benefit greatly from learning and applying the truth of the Bible. The love of God seen in Jesus Christ is the only source of true hope, which is especially relevant to so many youth who are otherwise living without any hope." I see the lack of hope being the reason behind the ever increasing self-destructive habits and lifestyles of drug abuse, teen pregnancies and even suicide. If you, as a student, were not aware of this opportunity, the office has permission slips available. If you, as a parent, were not aware of this, please talk with your student about the value of such a class. Hope is essential to a life well lived.
Bill Wisniewski
Meadville
